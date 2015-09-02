Sept 2 Hero Motocorp

* Exec says monsoons lower than our expectation, Aug has not been good, will be a concern going forward

* Exec says we hope to be able to balance out our sales since some parts of country have had good rains

* Exec says have been trying to balance out company's inventories in marketplace

* Exec says doing much better on retail sales, inventory level improving versus few months ago

* Exec says stocking up for festive season, expect sales to do well

* Exec says will launch two new scooter models in next couple of weeks, in time for festive sales

* Exec says with EBR going into receivership, there is a slight push back on timelines of products we were working on with them

* Exec says all products on which we were working together with EBR will be done in India

* Exec says have agreed to buy some EBR's assets and are working to bring it to India

* Exec says working on two new products with ebr and some variants

* Exec says industry two wheeler sales are unlikely to grow in double digits this fiscal year

* Exec says close to finalizing distribution of vehicles in Nigeria, Mexico and Argentina to export to these markets

* Exec says we continue to expand our dealerships and plant capacity

* Exec says will open Jaipur innovation technology center early next year

* Exec says hope to open Gujarat plant in first quarter of next fiscal year

* Exec says expect a turnaround in company's wholesale volumes this month onwards

* Exec says hoping to do much better in second half of this fiscal year than have done in first half

* Exec says open to mergers and acquisition, other partnerships to increase technology in our vehicles

* Exec says working on reducing costs, low commodity prices helping us Further company coverage: (Reporting By Swati Bhat)