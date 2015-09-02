BRIEF-Parabolic Drugs appoints Ashok Kumar Jindal as CFO
* Says appointed Ashok Kumar Jindal as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q295Nq) Further company coverage:
Sept 2 Hero Motocorp
* Exec says monsoons lower than our expectation, Aug has not been good, will be a concern going forward
* Exec says we hope to be able to balance out our sales since some parts of country have had good rains
* Exec says have been trying to balance out company's inventories in marketplace
* Exec says doing much better on retail sales, inventory level improving versus few months ago
* Exec says stocking up for festive season, expect sales to do well
* Exec says will launch two new scooter models in next couple of weeks, in time for festive sales
* Exec says with EBR going into receivership, there is a slight push back on timelines of products we were working on with them
* Exec says all products on which we were working together with EBR will be done in India
* Exec says have agreed to buy some EBR's assets and are working to bring it to India
* Exec says working on two new products with ebr and some variants
* Exec says industry two wheeler sales are unlikely to grow in double digits this fiscal year
* Exec says close to finalizing distribution of vehicles in Nigeria, Mexico and Argentina to export to these markets
* Exec says we continue to expand our dealerships and plant capacity
* Exec says will open Jaipur innovation technology center early next year
* Exec says hope to open Gujarat plant in first quarter of next fiscal year
* Exec says expect a turnaround in company's wholesale volumes this month onwards
* Exec says hoping to do much better in second half of this fiscal year than have done in first half
* Exec says open to mergers and acquisition, other partnerships to increase technology in our vehicles
* Exec says working on reducing costs, low commodity prices helping us Further company coverage: (Reporting By Swati Bhat)
* Says present term of T. Vinodkumar as chief financial officer is being extended by 2 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: