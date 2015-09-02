BRIEF-Borosil Glass Works to consider sub-division of face value of co's equity shares
* Says to consider sub division of the face value of equity shares of co Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRmj0v) Further company coverage:
* New delhi: Ericsson statement: Bharti Airtel selects Ericsson to expand 3G network in India
* New Delhi: Ericsson statement: Bharti selects Ericsson to roll out 4G in Delhi
* New Delhi: Ericsson has four-year agreement with Bharti Airtel for above 4G rollout and 3G expansion: statement (Reporting By Tommy Wilkes in NEW DELHI)
* March quarter profit 223 million rupees versus profit 197.6 million rupees year ago