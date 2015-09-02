Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* New delhi: Ericsson statement: Bharti Airtel selects Ericsson to expand 3G network in India

* New Delhi: Ericsson statement: Bharti selects Ericsson to roll out 4G in Delhi

* New Delhi: Ericsson has four-year agreement with Bharti Airtel for above 4G rollout and 3G expansion: statement (Reporting By Tommy Wilkes in NEW DELHI)