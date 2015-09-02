BRIEF-Parabolic Drugs appoints Ashok Kumar Jindal as CFO
* Says appointed Ashok Kumar Jindal as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q295Nq) Further company coverage:
Sept 2 Mahindra & Mahindra
* Exec says see rural sales softening for Mahindra vehicles
* Exec says shortening life cycle of products is reducing commercial payback for the industry
* Exec says cost of developing products is going up given demand and need for higher safety regulations in India
* Exec says our focus is on electric vehicles, need government to introduce more incentives to make it more commercially viable
* Exec says evaluating which older Mahindra vehicles do not meet crash norms, those will need to be phased out
* Exec says evaluating bringing Peugeot scooters to India but will need to be at a price lower than what it is currently sold at
* Exec says see good opportunity to sell Peugeot scooters in northern Africa and China
* Exec says government's pace of converting reforms and initiatives to reality is not good Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* Says present term of T. Vinodkumar as chief financial officer is being extended by 2 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: