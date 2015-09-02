BRIEF-Kirloskar Oil Engines extends term of CFO T. Vinodkumar by two years
* Says present term of T. Vinodkumar as chief financial officer is being extended by 2 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* Renault India exec says expect double digit sales growth in India this year
* Renault India exec says evaluating export market for new mini car Kwid (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* Cotton prices rise 19 pct; oilseed, pulses values drop 60 pct