US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Sept 4 Maruti Suzuki
* Chairman says not the right time for maruti to diversify into other businesses like defence
* Chairman says Volkswagen Suzuki arbitration decision will have no impact on Maruti Suzuki Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)