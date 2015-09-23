US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct
Sept 23 (Reuters) -
* India shipping secy says net profit of 12 major ports seen rising by 10 billion rupees in two years time through modernization
* India shipping secy says efficiency and modernization to raise annual port capacity of 12 major ports by 100 million tones
* India minister Gadkari says aims to reduce average turnaround time of ships at Indian ports from 4 days to 2 days
* India minister Gadkari says India ready to make huge investment in iran
* India minister Gadkari says Iran offers gas at $2.95 per mmbtu for setting urea plant in Iran
* India minister Gadkari says India seeks gas at $1.50 per mmbtu for setting up urea plant in Iran
* India minister Gadkari says India, Iran negotiating gas price for setting up urea plant in Iran
* India minister Gadkari says shipping and inland waterways to add 1 percentage point to gdp in march next year
* India shipping minister says government plans to strengthen existing laws to improve port functioning instead of corporatisation
* India minister Gadkari says port corporatisation plan has faced resistance from trade unions, political parties
* India minister Gadkari says India ready to invest more than 1 trln rupees in Iran but that depends on negotiations
* India minister Gadkari says India aims to produce 200 mw green power from ports (Reporting By Nidhi Verma and Sanjeev Miglani in NEW DELHI)
