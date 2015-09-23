Sept 23 (Reuters) -

* India shipping secy says net profit of 12 major ports seen rising by 10 billion rupees in two years time through modernization

* India shipping secy says efficiency and modernization to raise annual port capacity of 12 major ports by 100 million tones

* India minister Gadkari says aims to reduce average turnaround time of ships at Indian ports from 4 days to 2 days

* India minister Gadkari says India ready to make huge investment in iran

* India minister Gadkari says Iran offers gas at $2.95 per mmbtu for setting urea plant in Iran

* India minister Gadkari says India seeks gas at $1.50 per mmbtu for setting up urea plant in Iran

* India minister Gadkari says India, Iran negotiating gas price for setting up urea plant in Iran

* India minister Gadkari says shipping and inland waterways to add 1 percentage point to gdp in march next year

* India shipping minister says government plans to strengthen existing laws to improve port functioning instead of corporatisation

* India minister Gadkari says port corporatisation plan has faced resistance from trade unions, political parties

* India minister Gadkari says India ready to invest more than 1 trln rupees in Iran but that depends on negotiations

* India minister Gadkari says India aims to produce 200 mw green power from ports (Reporting By Nidhi Verma and Sanjeev Miglani in NEW DELHI)