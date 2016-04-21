BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 bln rupees
* Says approved to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 billion rupees via NCD issue Source text:http://bit.ly/2rhFNJ1 Further company coverage:
April 21 India's central bank says: * Infrastructure debt funds can raise funds via below 5-year maturity bonds and CPs of up to 10 percent of outstanding borrowings * Infrastructure debt funds fall under non banking finance company (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
* March quarter net profit 527.9 million rupees versus 361.2 million rupees year ago