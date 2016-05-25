May 25 (Reuters) -

* Tata Steel exec says we are in the process of evaluating bids for UK assets

* Exec says all 7 shortlisted bidders for UK assets are there, some have submitted final bids and some have sought clarity

* Exec says net debt of company at 740 billion rupees ($11.00 bln)

* Exec says positive that south east Asia steel business will be in green in FY17

* Exec says FY17 capex will be lower than 100 billion rupees

* Exec says 30 percent of company's FY17 capex will be spent in Europe

* Exec says total debt on Tata Steel Europe is 3 billion euros

* ($1 = 67.2888 Indian rupees)