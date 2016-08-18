Aug 18 (Reuters) -

* India government says states to prepare borrowing calendar for the first nine months

* India govt says consent for state to borrow from market in Jan, Feb will be given based on assessment of borrowings, repayment in April-December

* The consent for borrowing in March will be given based on the re-assessment of actual borrowings for the first 11 months by the states

* Full release on: bit.ly/2b6BB7G (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)