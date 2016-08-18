US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Aug 18 (Reuters) -
* India government says states to prepare borrowing calendar for the first nine months
* India govt says consent for state to borrow from market in Jan, Feb will be given based on assessment of borrowings, repayment in April-December
* The consent for borrowing in March will be given based on the re-assessment of actual borrowings for the first 11 months by the states
* Full release on: bit.ly/2b6BB7G (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.