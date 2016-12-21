Dec 21 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank releases monetary policy committee minutes
of December meeting
* India MPC member Ghate says "a negative demand shock
because of the withdrawal of SBNs will lead to a decline in
consumption demand" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "economic growth outlook
going into the autumn months had become increasingly optimistic,
underscoring the economy's resilience to potential negative
shocks" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says RBI's forecast of CPI
headline inflation rate obtained by assessment of commodity
groups in CPI basket for end of March 2017 is about 5% with some
upside risks - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dua says " growth in ECRI's Indian
leading exports index, a harbinger of India's exports growth,
was
also in a decisive cyclical upturn" - cenbank minutes
* India cenbank executive director Patra: achieving 5
percent will imbue credibility into commitment of monetary
policy to the inflation target of 4 percent
* India MPC member Dholakia says "range estimates of the
same indicate a significant chance of inflation rate exceeding
threshold in March 2017 and in June 2017" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says "what counters adverse effects
of withdrawal of SBNs is the aggressive pace of digitisation,
and fast restoration of transaction demand for money from
re-tendering process" - cenbank minutes
* India cenbank deputy Gandhi: don't see any significant
downside risks to medium-term growth prospects of economy -
minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says "paramount concern at this
juncture has to do with the stickiness of inflation
excluding food and fuel" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says given the recent
developments on sbns and related policies, "banking sector is
likely to be flooded with liquidity for some time to come" -
cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says "both external and domestic
economic environments are currently impacted by
some unique uncertainties as pointed out in the resolution of
the committee"- cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says committee should now focus on
mid-point of medium-term inflation target of 4 +/- 2 percent
given the lags associated with transmission of monetary policy -
cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "on basis of Indian leading
indices produced by ECRI, it can be inferred that the Indian
economy was in a resilient state ahead of the decision to
withdraw SBNs" - cenbank minutes
* India cenbank chief Patel says inflation excluding food
and fuel remains sticky - MPC minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "it may be noted that a leading
index predicts changes in economic activity and thus, cyclical
turns in the economy" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says "because of increased
uncertainty due to withdrawal of SBNs, and virtually no hard
data for November, it would be prudent to 'wait-and-watch" -
cenbank minutes
* India cenbank chief Patel says global financial
conditions pose a threat to macroeconomic and financial
stability - MPC minutes
* India cenbank executive director Patra: critical to stay
focused on inflation target of 5 percent for Jan-March of
2016-17- minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "improved exports growth may
provide additional support to growth in economic activity" -
cenbank minutes
* India cenbank chief Patel says large fluctuations in
capital flows and asset prices will impart volatility leading to
inflation - MPC minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "withdrawal of sbns is expected
to have only a transitory impact on economic activity" - cenbank
minutes
* India cenbank chief Patel says uncertainty shows no sign
of subsiding - MPC minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "with a cumulative reduction in
the policy rate by 175 basis points since January 2015,
conditions are conducive for further transmission to lending
rates by banks" - cenbank minutes
* India MPC member Dholakia says "my own point forecast
based on a more aggregative econometric model is lower" -
cenbank minutes
* India cenbank chief Patel says uncertainty likely to get
accentuated in the coming year as us macroeconomic and trade
policies realign - MPC minutes
* India MPC member Dua says "fully endorse the resolution to
keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent" - cenbank
minutes
* India MPC member Ghate says "some disinflation will also
come about because of the withdrawal of SBNs, although with a
lag" - cenbank minutes
* India cenbank chief Patel says impact of the withdrawal
of old high-value bank notes on growth, inflation is transitory
- MPC minutes
* India cenbank executive director Patra: global
developments including morphing of political changes into
macroeconomic risks could likely be longer-lived and more
challenging
* India MPC member Dholakia says "any policy intervention in
terms of repo rate with acknowledged longer outside lags is
likely to add to the uncertainties"-cenbank minutes
* Patel says important for monetary policy to stay focused
on medium-term, strive to achieve middle of inflation target
range of 4 percent - MPC minutes
* India cenbank executive director Patra: global
developments warrant careful monitoring of the way forces play
out and influence near-to medium-term policy
* Patel says higher allowances under the 7th pay commission
award will impact inflation outcomes and inflation expectations
in 2017-19 - MPC minutes
* Patel says implementation of the GST could produce a
one-off step-up, albeit modest, in inflation - MPC minutes
* Patel says achieving inflation target of 5 percent for Q4
of 2016-17 and securing 4 percent midpoint of target range
remains the primary objective - MPC minutes
