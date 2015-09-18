MUMBAI, Sept 18 India's NSE index ended 1 percent higher on Friday, touching its highest intra-day level in over three weeks, on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision overnight to hold rates would widen the door further for the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates.

The 30-share BSE index gained 0.98 percent after rising as much as 1.96 percent to 26,471.82 during the session.

The broader NSE index ended up 1.05 percent after gaining as much as 1.97 percent to 8055, its highest level since Aug. 28. Bank shares were in the limelight.

For the week, the BSE index has risen 2.38 percent while the NSE index has gained 2.47 percent.

