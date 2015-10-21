BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
Oct 21 India's HDFC Bank
* Exec says will cut base rate further
* Exec says getting loan refinancing proposals from companies
* Exec says does not see any reason for asset quality to deteriorate
* Exec says sees deposit rates falling further in next few months Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago