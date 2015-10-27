BRIEF-Kallam Spinning Mills to consider issue of bonus shares
* Says to consider a proposal for declaring/recommending issue of bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 27 Maruti Suzuki India Chairman says
* Expect exports this fiscal year to be higher than last fiscal year
* Expect good sales during the festive season
* Finalized final contract manufacturing agreement for Gujarat plant
* Minority shareholder voting on Gujarat plant will be held between Nov 16 and until Dec 15
* Result of voting will be made public on Dec 17
* Have got pending permissions for plant from Gujarat government, all approvals are in
* Confident of getting shareholder vote in company's favor for gujarat plant
* Possible to open gujarat plant ahead of earlier schedule of May 2017
* Going forward will pay all future royalties to Suzuki in rupees
* For vehicles developed in India royalty paid will be lower than existing rates
* Royalty paid on future vehicles will be capped at a maximum of 5 percent in rupee terms
* Average annual royalty payments to Suzuki to be less than 5.5 to 6 pct paid in previous years
* Seventh pay commission expected to be prospective, will not have same impact as previous commission
* Have formed a real estate team to acquire land to grow dealership, workshops Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* Says to consider a proposal for declaring/recommending issue of bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger