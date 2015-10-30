Oct 30 India's ICICI Bank CEO says

* No asset sale to ARCs in Q2

* Expects to maintain NIMs

* Sees corporate credit growth becoming a little better from here

* Sees domestic credit growth of 18-20 percent in FY16

* Have refinanced about 20 billion rupees worth loans under 5/25 scheme

* Expects further cut in cost of funds and will pass that on to customers Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)