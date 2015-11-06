BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cement falls on lower-than-expected profit
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
Nov 6 India's Bank Of Baroda
* Says net interest margin at 2.08 percent in Q2 FY16 versus 2.40 percent year ago
* Says fresh slippage in Q2 reflects continued stress in corporate portfolio in domestic and overseas loan book
* Says bank has started process of review of its non-core assets for disinvestment Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sumeet Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1 India-based IT services firm Infosys Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years and open four technology centers in the United States, starting with a center this August in Indiana, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence.