BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cement falls on lower-than-expected profit
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
Nov 6 State Bank Of India
* Chief says loan refinancing worth 39.16 billion rupees done under 5/25 scheme in Q2
* Chief says much more confident about asset quality going forward
* Chief says believe economy needs to move up quickly to see some stability in asset quality
* Chief says will try to achieve 14 percent credit growth in FY16
* Chief says expect rate of credit growth in small and medium enterprises segment to pick up
* Chief says loan loss provisions likely to remain stable in near term Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sumeet Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1 India-based IT services firm Infosys Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years and open four technology centers in the United States, starting with a center this August in Indiana, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence.