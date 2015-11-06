BUZZ-India's Ambuja Cement falls on lower-than-expected profit
** Shares of Ambuja Cement Ltd fall as much as 3.2 pct to 237.95 rupees, posting their biggest intraday percentage drop since Dec 12, 2016
Nov 6 India's Bank Of Baroda
* CEO says managing bad loans and enhancing credit quality immediate priorities
* CEO says Q2 results were not a "kitchen sinking" exercise
* CEO says next two quarters are going to be tough
* Exec says no loan refinancing done under 5/25 scheme in Q2
* Exec says top 20 corporate accounts accounted for 75 percent of slippage in Q2
* Exec says expect better NIM in domestic busines Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sumeet Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 1 India-based IT services firm Infosys Ltd said late on Monday that it plans to hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years and open four technology centers in the United States, starting with a center this August in Indiana, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence.