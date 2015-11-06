BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
Nov 6 Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd
* Exec says right now our best estimate is a 5 percent degrowth in the industry for this fiscal Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zeba Siddiqui)
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago