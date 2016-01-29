BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 29 India's Larsen And Toubro
* Says industrial and private sector capex to remain muted for some more time - statement
* Exec says company growth largely going to come from public spending, projects funded by multilateral agencies
* Exec says expects revenue to grow 10 to 15 percent in FY16 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sumeet Chatterjee)
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago