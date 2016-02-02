US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Feb 2 (Reuters) -
* Volkswagen India exec says to launch 4 new models in India in next 15 months
* Volkswagen India exec says plan to use India as a hub in global production network
* Volkswagen India exec says compact sedan Ameo likely to be launched in india in H2 2016
* Volkswagen India exec says we had 8 percent growth in India last year, expect something similar in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
MUMBAI, May 22 India's central bank will add more members to a panel to deal with the large volume of cases involving stressed assets which are referred to it, highlighting its resolve to fight bad debt in Asia's third-largest economy.