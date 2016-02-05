US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Feb 5 Mumbai- Alrosa
* Executive says polished diamond sales likely to rise 1-2 percent in 2016
* Executive says polished diamond prices have stabilised, no reason to cut rough diamond prices
* Executive says depreciation in rouble is improving company's margins
* Executive says expects higher demand for polished diamonds from US and China in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)