Feb 12 India's IDBI Bank

* Exec says added 58.39 billion rupees of bad loans in Q3

* Exec says sees more bad loans in the current quarter

* Exec says there is room for strategic investor if government wants

* Exec says not a good time to sell shares at current price

* Exec says can raise $500 million to $1 billion from planned non-core asset sales

* Exec says should be done with RBI directed clean up by Q4

* Exec says there could be some restructured cases which will be provisioned for in next 4 qtrs

* Exec says sees FY16 credit growth at 9 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)