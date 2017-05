Nov 28 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank says Indian banks received 8.45 trillion rupees in old notes during the demonetisation drive on Nov 10-27

* India cenbank says public has withdrawn 2.17 trillion rupees from their accounts either over the counter or via ATMs in demonetisation drive

* India cenbank says amount exchanged from old notes to legal tender is 339.5 billion rupees; 8.11 trillion was deposited Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2fERORx (Reporting by Rafael Nam)