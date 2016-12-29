Dec 29 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank issues financial stability report for December 2016

* India cenbank: Macro stress test shows that gross non-performing asset ratio of commercial banks may increase further

* India cenbank: Risks to banking sector remained elevated due to continued deterioration in asset quality, low profitability and liquidity

* India cenbank: India's financial system remains stable but banks continue to face significant levels of stress