US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Dec 29 (Reuters) -
* India cenbank issues financial stability report for December 2016
* India cenbank: Macro stress test shows that gross non-performing asset ratio of commercial banks may increase further
* India cenbank: Risks to banking sector remained elevated due to continued deterioration in asset quality, low profitability and liquidity
* India cenbank: India's financial system remains stable but banks continue to face significant levels of stress Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hQ8mbn) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)