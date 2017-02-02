Feb 2 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank issues guidelines allowing non-resident Indians access to exchange traded currency derivatives market

* An announcement to this effect was made in the Monetary Policy Statement on April 5, 2016

* India cenbank: NRIs may take positions in FX futures, options to hedge FX risk on market value of investments in debt, equity

* India cenbank: onus of ensuring existence of underlying exposure shall rest with the NRI concerned Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2kwjazu) (Reporting by Rafael Nam)