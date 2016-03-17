March 17 India's Tata Motors CEO says

* Would like to extend our global footprint

* Tiago launch running late because of name change but will be in the market soon

* Will focus on supply change management and certainly reduce number of suppliers we use

* Need to have a flexible framework at manufacturing plants to adjust production according to market demand

* We will explore opportunities in Latin America for commercial vehicles

* Looking at alternative fuels and autonomous driving in future product roadmap Further company coverage: (Reporting By Himank Sharma in MUMBAI)