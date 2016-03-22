BRIEF-India's TCPL Packaging March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 54.9 million rupees versus profit 94.2 million rupees year ago
March 22 India oil minister says:
* State companies plan a start-up fund for oil and gas industry
* State firms should strengthen focus on marketing gas than liquid fuels
* Start up fund to help new young innovators in oil and gas sectors with funding needs
* Hopes to sign deal on Farzad B gas field in Iran during his visit next month
* India oil minister to travel to Iran in second week of April (Reporting By Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI)
* March quarter profit 54.9 million rupees versus profit 94.2 million rupees year ago
SEOUL/WASHINGTON May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.