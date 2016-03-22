March 22 India oil minister says:

* State companies plan a start-up fund for oil and gas industry

* State firms should strengthen focus on marketing gas than liquid fuels

* Start up fund to help new young innovators in oil and gas sectors with funding needs

* Hopes to sign deal on Farzad B gas field in Iran during his visit next month

