BRIEF-India's TCPL Packaging March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 54.9 million rupees versus profit 94.2 million rupees year ago
March 22 Gail (India) Ltd
* Exec says imported more than 20 spot LNG cargoes in 2015/16 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI)
* March quarter profit 54.9 million rupees versus profit 94.2 million rupees year ago
SEOUL/WASHINGTON May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.