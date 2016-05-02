BRIEF-India's Batliboi posts March-qtr consol loss
* March quarter consol net loss 10.5 million rupees versus profit 138.1 million rupees year ago
May 2 State Bank Of India
* Says 1-year marginal cost based lending rate at 9.15 percent
* Sets home loan lending rate at 9.40 percent effective May 1 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter consol net loss 10.5 million rupees versus profit 138.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 14 million rupees versus profit 234 million rupees year ago