BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
April 15 India's Infosys Ltd
* Exec says continuing to invest in employees, announces stock option plan for employees
* Exec says remain concerned about the industry headwinds and volatility in the financial services sector
* Exec says believe automation and new services will help us improve profitability in coming years
* Exec says providing for 6 to 12 percent compensation increase for employees offshore this year, up to 1.5 to 2 percent increase onshore
* Exec says client IT spend budgets overall remain more or less flat
* Exec says despite headwinds in the financial services sector, there are opportunities Further company coverage: (Reporting By Himank Sharma in MUMBAI)
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago