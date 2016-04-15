BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
April 15 Infosys
* Exec says there is an element of scope of improving utilisation
* Exec says compensation hike costs, visa costs will have impact on margins in first quarter
* Exec says continue to be influenced by visa situation in the short-term
* Exec says our endeavour is to get independent of this visa matter as much as possible Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anya George Tharakan and Narottam Medhora in BANGALORE)
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago