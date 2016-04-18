April 18 (Reuters) -

* India's junior finance minister Sinha says have been working with RBI very closely to prevent systemic issue on NPAs

* India's junior finance minister says looking at sectoral issues like steel, power and also resolution issues of NPAs

* India's junior finance minister says we are working to ensure all banks are able to meet capital adequacy rules

* India's junior finance minister says discussions on with all stakeholders currently on, regarding IDBI bank stake sale

* India's junior finance minister on Punjab foodgrains loan: have to discuss with all stakeholders so that issue is resolved satisfactorily (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)