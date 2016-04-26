US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
April 26 India's Maruti Suzuki
* Chairman says FY17 is not going to be an easy year in many ways, foreign exchange situation does not look as favourable
* Chairman says will try and achieve double digit growth in FY17
* Chairman says will commence production at Gujarat plant earlier than expected to meet capacity constraint
* Chairman says plan to spend 44 billion rupees on CAPEX this fiscal year versus 25 billion rupees last fiscal year
* Chairman says spending to be more in research and development and on sales and marketing infrastructure
* Chairman says don't see the logic of having an additional tax on diesel cars as being discussed in supreme court to reduce pollution
* Chairman says so far not seeing an impact on Maruti's diesel car sales because of the ban on sale of large diesel cars in Delhi Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)