May 11 (Reuters) -

* Kotak Mahindra Bank exec says expects ING Vysya integration to be completed by June end

* Kotak Mahindra Bank exec says sees loan growth of around 20 percent in 2016/17

* Kotak Mahindra Bank exec says sees credit cost of 45-50 bps for FY17

* Kotak mahindra bank exec says aims to see cost to income ratio of below 50 percent in FY17 (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)