BRIEF-E.I.D-Parry (India) March-qtr consol profit up about 23 pct
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was INR 2.01 billion as per Ind-AS; consol total income INR 45.07 billion
May 11 (Reuters) -
* Kotak Mahindra Bank exec says expects ING Vysya integration to be completed by June end
* Kotak Mahindra Bank exec says sees loan growth of around 20 percent in 2016/17
* Kotak Mahindra Bank exec says sees credit cost of 45-50 bps for FY17
* Kotak mahindra bank exec says aims to see cost to income ratio of below 50 percent in FY17 (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)
* March quarter consol net profit 384.5 million rupees versus 91.6 million rupees year ago