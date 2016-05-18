May 18 India's Jsw Steel

* Exec says to bid for 10 million tonne mining capacity in Karnataka mines auction starting in July

* Exec says plans capex of 70 billion rupees over next two years

* Exec says company in discussions with Sandur Manganese for long term iron ore supply agreement

* Exec says says eyeing 3 million tonnes of supply from Sandur Manganese tie-up annually Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee in MUMBAI)