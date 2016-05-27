May 27 India's Jet Airways

* Exec says fares in domestic and international market continues to be under pressure

* Exec says will take back six boeing 777 aircrafts from Etihad over next few months, will be used to fly to international destinations

* Exec says expects to start getting delivery of boeing 737 max planes from mid-2018

* Exec says so far have not made any hedges on oil side

* Exec says debt as of end-March stands at 99.63 bln rupees Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)