BRIEF-India's Subros March-qtr profit down about 8 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees
May 27 India's Jet Airways
* Exec says fares in domestic and international market continues to be under pressure
* Exec says will take back six boeing 777 aircrafts from Etihad over next few months, will be used to fly to international destinations
* Exec says expects to start getting delivery of boeing 737 max planes from mid-2018
* Exec says so far have not made any hedges on oil side
* Exec says debt as of end-March stands at 99.63 bln rupees Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI)
* March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 3.4 million rupees versus 74.9 million rupees year ago