June 23 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank says banks shall treat exposures to plain vanilla covered currency options by exporters, importers as an "unhedged exposure"

* India cenbank says covered currency options shall not be undertaken in combination with any other derivative or cash instrument

* India cenbank says covered currency option contracts may be written for a period up to the maturity of the underlying subject to max maturity of 12 months

* Covered options may be freely cancelled and rebooked subject to the verification of the bank

* For the RBI circular, click: [bit.ly/28NWFi6] (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)