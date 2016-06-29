BRIEF-Avantel gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off co's immovable property
* Gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off immovable property in name of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 Indian reinsurer GIC Re chief says:
* Aims 15-20 percent premium growth in FY17
* Looking to open branch offices in U.S. and China in 2-3 years (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)
* Gets members' nod to sell/ dispose off immovable property in name of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 17 Iraq replaced Saudi Arabia as top crude supplier to India in April as refiners moved to boost their processing margins by purchasing the cheaper Basra Heavy oil grade, ship tracking and Thomson Reuters trade flow data showed.