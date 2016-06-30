BRIEF-Hindustan Media Ventures March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 464.3 million rupees versus profit 445 million rupees year ago
* India to auction 1.85 trillion rupees worth of treasury bills between July and September: govt
* India to auction 1.1 trillion rupees of 91-day, 350 billion rupees of 182-day and 400 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills between July and September: govt (Reporting By Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction