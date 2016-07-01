REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
July 1 State Bank Of India
* Retail managing director says targeting at least 20 percent growth in retail loans this fiscal year
* Corporate managing director says sees large corporate loans growing 14-15 percent this fiscal year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)