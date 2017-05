July 13 (Reuters) -

* India's 2015/16 cotton production seen at 33.8 mln bales vs 38.6 mln bales year ago - govt official

* India's 2015/16 cotton exports seen at 6.8 mln bales vs 5.77 mln bales year ago - govt official

* India's 2015/16 cotton imports seen at 1.5 mln bales vs 1.4 mln bales year ago - govt official

* India's 2015/16 closing cotton stock seen at 4.3 mln bales vs 6.6 mln bales year ago- govt official

* 1 Indian bale = 170 kilograms

* Indian cotton year runs from October to September (Reporting By Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI)