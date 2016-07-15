US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.67 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
July 15 India's Infosys
* Exec says lowering guidance overall for the year
* Exec says so far brexit has had no impact on us, creates an opportunity for us in the medium to long-term
* Exec says lowers U.S. dollar guidance to 10.8-12.3 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah and Devidutta Tripathy)
* Earnings boost Burberry, SSP Group (Adds details, closing prices)