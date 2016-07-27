BRIEF-India's HT Media March-qtr consol profit falls over 40 pct
* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 414.1 million rupees
July 27 India's Yes Bank
* Exec says will sell shares to institutional investors definitely during this fiscal year
* Exec says to launch mutual fund business in the beginning of next fiscal year
* Exec says to launch credit card business next week
* Exec says looking to raise planned $1 billion capital from a domestic share sale Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)
* Shares rise 2.5 pct after results (Adds details of results)