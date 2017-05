July 28 * India's 2016/17 pulses production could rise to 20 million tonnes, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told parliament on Thursday * Good monsoon rains seen boosting pulses production in 2016/17, he said * Govt encouraging farmers through higher minimum support price and bonus to cultivate pulses on larger area * India had produced 17.06 million tonnes pulses in 2015/16 (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)