Aug 30 (Reuters) -

* India's adani solar exec says to complete solar manufacturing plant in Gujarat by March 2017

* India's Adani Solar exec says to start construction of phase 2 by April 2017

* India's Adani Solar exec says will also look at exporting solar cells and modules to U.S. and Europe

* India's Adani Solar exec says plans 30 percent exports from the manufacturing plant in 2 years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee)