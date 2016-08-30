GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
Aug 30 (Reuters) -
* India's adani solar exec says to complete solar manufacturing plant in Gujarat by March 2017
* India's Adani Solar exec says to start construction of phase 2 by April 2017
* India's Adani Solar exec says will also look at exporting solar cells and modules to U.S. and Europe
* India's Adani Solar exec says plans 30 percent exports from the manufacturing plant in 2 years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee)
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.6 pct