BRIEF-Tata Elxsi says CFO K Ramaseshan resigns
* Announces resignation of CFO K Ramaseshan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBhNDj) Further company coverage:
Sept 15 Larsen & Toubro Ltd
* India's L&T Technology services initial public offering to raise upto $133 million gets fully subscribed Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI)
* Says recommendation of a dividend of INR 3/- per equity share