Sept 14 Indian Oil Corp
* Exec says Ennore LNG terminal will be commissioned by
early part of 2018
* Exec says by the last quarter of the current financial
year, we will run Paradip refinery at 100% capacity
* Exec says will invest 720 billion rupees in the next 3
years
* Exec says we are evaluating half a dozen land parcels in
Maharashtra for the mega refinery project
* Exec says will cross 100 million tonne refining capacity
in the next 4-5 years
* Exec says do not plan to go for masala bonds as we don't
find it attractive
* Exec says through process of trading desk, have reduced
time taken to buy crude from 26 hours to 2 hours, this giving us
advantage of 20-30 percent per barrel
* Exec says have committed 180 billion rupees in setting up
natural gas infrastructure
* Exec says targetting 10-15 percent revenues from natural
gas in next 5 years
