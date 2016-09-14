Sept 14 Indian Oil Corp

* Exec says Ennore LNG terminal will be commissioned by early part of 2018

* Exec says by the last quarter of the current financial year, we will run Paradip refinery at 100% capacity

* Exec says will invest 720 billion rupees in the next 3 years

* Exec says we are evaluating half a dozen land parcels in Maharashtra for the mega refinery project

* Exec says will cross 100 million tonne refining capacity in the next 4-5 years

* Exec says do not plan to go for masala bonds as we don't find it attractive

* Exec says through process of trading desk, have reduced time taken to buy crude from 26 hours to 2 hours, this giving us advantage of 20-30 percent per barrel

* Exec says have committed 180 billion rupees in setting up natural gas infrastructure

* Exec says targetting 10-15 percent revenues from natural gas in next 5 years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee in MUMBAI)