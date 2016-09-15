BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage:
Sept 15 India's Reliance Communications Ltd
* Exec says looking at almost $1 billion of external equity investment in merged company after wireless business deal with Aircel is closed
* India's Reliance Comm exec says Aircel will cut debt by 40 billion rupees selling 4G spectrum and towers, has total debt of 180 billion rupees
* Exec says some 1800 MHZ band spectrum may have to be liberalised in 14 zones depending on requirement
* India's Reliance comm exec says hoping to consummate tower business sale in October
* India's Reliance Comm exec says will rebrand wireless business after merger with Aircel
* India's Reliance Comm exec says merged wireless company's debt to equity ratio will not breach 1:1
* India's Reliance Comm exec says merged wireless co may borrow about $1 billion more to fund CAPEX if need arises Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy and Sankalp Phartiyal in MUMBAI)
* March quarter profit 21.9 million rupees versus 61.1 million rupees year ago