US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Sept 27 New Delhi:
* Google exec says working on ways to monetise free wifi it currently provides at railway stations in India
* Google exec says will launch Google Station in Indonesia, Philippines, other countries after India
* Google exec says have launched Google Station in India that aims to provide wifi access to people in more public areas in india
* Google exec says will look for partners like universities, malls, others that can provide the fibre cable for rolling out google station in public areas (Reporting By Aditi Shah)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.