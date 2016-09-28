US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Sept 28 (Reuters) -
* Indian cabinet approves proposal by Oil India Ltd to acquire stake in two cos in russia
* India cabinet approves financial plan for GST network in the country (Reporting By Nigam Prusty in NEW DELHI)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)